Every year of The Masters seemingly looks so open but this year has a case to be the best yet with a returning Tiger Woods and some of the world's top golfers all in hot form. Here are this year's favourites. By Lewis Blain.
US Masters Favourites 2018
The US Masters is the most highly-anticipated major of them all, because players and fans have to wait almost eight months for it after the USPGA Championship in August.
Every tournament will welcome players who are in great, or not so great form. We have put together a list of the players who the bookies and fans alike expect to be competing at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening.
Watch the GM Tipster discuss who will do well at Augusta this year
The Top US Masters Favourites
Rory McIlroy (8/1)
The Northern Irishman needs a green jacket to complete a career grand slam and this could be the year. He comes into the tournament as the favourite having impressed across the board on his way to victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His Masters record is solid after four straight years of top-10 finishes. He could have won here in 2011 after finishing the third round with the lead.
Dustin Johnson (9/1)
The world number one missed last year’s Masters with a back injury and rightly has the tag of a favourite having held the number one spot since February 2017. The 33-year-old only has one major to his name but has a good record around Augusta finishing in a tie for 4th in 2016 and in a tie for 6th for 2015. ‘DJ’ has won five times on tour since the start of last year, including two WGC titles.
Tiger Woods (9/1)
Tiger is back and his remarkable performances this year of 12-T2-T5 has seen his odds shoot up to join Johnson as second-favourite. It will be just his second Masters since 2013, a course where he has won four times – more than anybody else in this year’s field. Though, his last win round here came in 2005. Woods has finished outside the top-25 just once since 1996, a phenomenal feat.
Justin Thomas (10/1)
24-year-old Thomas recorded five wins in 2017, including his first major scalp – the USPGA Championship. He has followed up his fine year with a victory at The Honda Classic in February. His form is outstanding this year with T22-T14-T17-T9-WIN-2-4 so it is easy to see why he ranks just behind the aforementioned trio at the head of the betting. It will be just his third time around Augusta where he finished in a tie for 22nd last year and in T39 the year before. Two cuts made from two.
Check out who we think we be wearing… With the bookies offering short odds on the…
Jordan Spieth (12/1)
The 2015 champ has had all sorts of issues with his putter this year but has still carded a handful of top-20 finishes including a tie for 9th at the Genesis Open. His record around here speaks for itself as he really should have two green jackets to his name – T2-WIN-T2-T11. If his putter behaves then he will be a shoo-in to contend this year.
Justin Rose (14/1)
Last year’s runner-up is 6th favourite in the betting. It is a course he has had superb performances at but the green jacket still eludes him. He has two runner-up finishes since 2015 and has led after the first round three times, he knows how to play the course and is in red hot form – with three top-10s from five tournaments in 2018. Rose could become the third Englishman to win at Augusta joining Danny Willet and Sir Nick Faldo.
Bubba Watson (16/1)
Bubba is also back! The two-time Masters champion is in a rich vein of form which has seen his odds plummet rapidly. He has won twice on Tour so far in 2018, at the Genesis Open and more recently the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play where he saw off world number two Justin Thomas in the semi-final. The lefty hasn’t broke a top-20 at Augusta other than the years in which he won. The 39-year-old won the Genesis Open before winning the green jacket in 2014 – could he repeat the same?
Phil Mickelson (18/1)
Phil’s back too? Mickelson ended a barren run of over four years without a Tour win with victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship. The 47-year-old has won The Masters three times before, as well as finishing 3rd here six times and has missed just 3 cuts in 25 tournaments. Everybody wants to see Phil and Tiger battle it out at Augusta again.
Jason Day (18/1)
Day has slipped out of the world top-10 but picked up his first win since 2016 at the Farmers Insurance Open this year. He has one major to his name with his win at the USPGA Championship in 2015. This will be his 9th year in a row at Augusta and he has made the cut every year barring a withdrawal in 2012. His best finishes of T2 and 3rd came in 2011 and 2013. If he wins he will become the second Aussie to win the green jacket after Adam Scott’s victory in 2013.
