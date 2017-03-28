Every year of The Masters seemingly looks so open but this year has a case to be the best yet with a returning Tiger Woods and some of the world's top golfers all in hot form. Here are this year's favourites. By Lewis Blain.

US Masters Favourites 2018

The US Masters is the most highly-anticipated major of them all, because players and fans have to wait almost eight months for it after the USPGA Championship in August.

Every tournament will welcome players who are in great, or not so great form. We have put together a list of the players who the bookies and fans alike expect to be competing at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening.

Watch the GM Tipster discuss who will do well at Augusta this year

The Top US Masters Favourites

Rory McIlroy (8/1)



The Northern Irishman needs a green jacket to complete a career grand slam and this could be the year. He comes into the tournament as the favourite having impressed across the board on his way to victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His Masters record is solid after four straight years of top-10 finishes. He could have won here in 2011 after finishing the third round with the lead.

Dustin Johnson (9/1)

The world number one missed last year’s Masters with a back injury and rightly has the tag of a favourite having held the number one spot since February 2017. The 33-year-old only has one major to his name but has a good record around Augusta finishing in a tie for 4th in 2016 and in a tie for 6th for 2015. ‘DJ’ has won five times on tour since the start of last year, including two WGC titles.

Related: How To Spot A Masters Winner

Tiger Woods (9/1)



Tiger is back and his remarkable performances this year of 12-T2-T5 has seen his odds shoot up to join Johnson as second-favourite. It will be just his second Masters since 2013, a course where he has won four times – more than anybody else in this year’s field. Though, his last win round here came in 2005. Woods has finished outside the top-25 just once since 1996, a phenomenal feat.

Justin Thomas (10/1)

24-year-old Thomas recorded five wins in 2017, including his first major scalp – the USPGA Championship. He has followed up his fine year with a victory at The Honda Classic in February. His form is outstanding this year with T22-T14-T17-T9-WIN-2-4 so it is easy to see why he ranks just behind the aforementioned trio at the head of the betting. It will be just his third time around Augusta where he finished in a tie for 22nd last year and in T39 the year before. Two cuts made from two.

Continues below…