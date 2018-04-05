We look back at the winners of The Masters since the turn of the century and see how they fared in their opening rounds - is there a clear correlation between a good start and winning the green jacket? By Lewis Blain.

What Does The Masters Winner Score On Day One?

The Masters is a unique major among the four on offer each calendar year as it is the only major to be played on the same course every single year – Augusta National in Georgia, USA.

The winning score in the 21st century has ranged from 1-over-par when Zach Johnson won in 2007, to a joint-record of 18-under-par set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Some years the weather will, of course, dictate how tough the course will really play over the week – as such in 2007 when the tournament was dubbed as one of ‘the coldest ever Masters’ – but it is still interesting to look at the average first-round score of the winners.

This would suggest that a Masters winner would have to break 70 in his first round in order to be in contention on Sunday, with the average at a 3-under-par 69.

But only between 2008 and 2015 did the winner do just that, the years either side of that run show that no player broke 70 in their opening round.

Only former world number one and four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods scored over-par for his first round this century – with a two-over 74 in 2005.

Two shots higher than the next worst opening round score.

