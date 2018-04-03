In this exclusive feature Neil Tappin asks why is the 12th at Augusta so hard? He examines the perfect storm of factors that combine to make this impossibly beautiful.

Why Is The 12th At Augusta So Hard?

The 12th at Augusta is one most infamous holes in world golf. Playing just 155 yards in a quiet corner of this picture-perfect property, on paper it should be one of the best birdie opportunities of the US Masters.

And yet, time and time again it sinks the chances of many a wannabe Masters Champion. But why is the 12th at Augusta so hard? The truth is a perfect storm of factors combine to make this beautiful hole, also one of golf’s hardest…

Uncertainty

Amen corner sits on the lowest lying area of Augusta National. From the clubhouse you walk straight downhill past the 10th and 11th until you reach the bottom corner where the 12th sits surrounded by some of the tallest pines on the entire property. These trees shelter you from the wind. It could be blowing 20mph but the tee is sheltered by the stand behind it and the green is covered by the trees. Trying to work out exactly what the wind is doing to devise a strategy you can commit to is the whole game here. With so much danger lying in wait, the uncertainty that can chip away at a player’s subconscious mind can lead to an uncharacteristically negative swing.

Related: How Jordan Spieth conquered his Augusta demons

Intimidation Factor

Part of the problem is the beauty. When you reach the crest of the hill at 11, you look down towards Amen Corner. You see the hole area stretched out in front of you including the thousands of fans in the gantry behind the tee. Stopping your mind from racing when the imminent danger of the hole ahead is so obvious is one of the biggest challenges facing the players. The intimidation of course, grows when you reach the tee – anything but the perfect strike will finish in the water. The players knows that and so do the fans. Jordan Spieth’s second attempt at hitting the green in last year’s final round is quite possibly the worst shot of his professional career. There’s a reason for that.

Continues below