The Masters, and Augusta National, captivates golfers from across the globe more so than any other tournament, but it also captivates those who wouldn't class themselves as golf fans. Here's why...

Why Casual Golf Fans Love The Masters

Every year on the Thursday of the first full week of April, golf fans wake up like it’s Christmas Day.

Not because there are presents sitting under tree or because they know they’ve got they’re favourite stuffed Turkey for dinner, but because it’s The Masters, and the Masters means one thing – the mystique and the beauty of Augusta National Golf Club.

The carpet-like fairways carved out the beautiful forestry lined with pine straw, the colourful flowers, and the anticipation, Augusta is every golfer’s dream. If a golfer believes in heaven, you can bet that it looks something quite like Augusta.

Mix that with world class golf, prime time viewing on free-to-air TV and, for some, a small flutter and you’ve got the perfect ingredients to capture sports fans, and non-sports fans, of all kinds.

The Masters, for some, is what golf is all about and will even be the first thing they imagine when they hear the word ‘golf’.

The boiler suits the caddies wear, the well-mannered ‘patrons’ in their chairs lined up like a school nativity play, and who’s forgetting the Sunday roars.

Another reason why The Masters captivates audiences on this side of the pond surely must be the British and European success that we’ve seen since 1980.

England’s Nick Faldo, Scotland’s Sandy Lyle, Wales’ Ian Woosnam, Spain’s Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, Germany’s Bernhard Langer and most-recently England’s Danny Willett have all become household names for their Augusta spoils.

They’ve forged spectacular moments and memories to last a lifetime, beating the Americans on their own turf.

Special moments just seem to happen at Augusta don’t they?

Sandy Lyle’s 7-iron in 1988, Tiger Woods’ chip-in in 2005, Louis Oosthuizen’s albatross in 2011 were all jaw-dropping moments, and the fact that they were at Augusta, mixed with the roars and tradition, made them oh so special.

The Masters has been a stronghold on the BBC for decades, in fact this year’s tournament will be the corporation’s 50th year.

It is now the only men’s golf tournament that the BBC show live coverage of, evidence of just how popular it is. How many non-golf fans have stayed up late on Masters Sunday?

With the pleasing aesthetics, world class golf and prime time viewing, it is no wonder why The Masters is so special to all.

Here’s to another great tournament in 2017.