From the verge of extinction to one of sport's most celebrated events... by Roderick Easdale

Why Is The Masters A Major?

The Masters is the odd one out of the Majors in so many ways, not least because it is an invitational tournament with a small field and run by an elitist, secretive, private club. How, then, does it stand alongside open events run by golf’s governing bodies as one of the four ‘Major’ golf tournaments?

In the early years, the Augusta National Invitational Tournament – as The Masters was first known – was a little-regarded event held by a private club in desperate financial straits struggling to survive.

Related: 2018 US Masters betting tips

This was not how it was meant to be. The idea of the club’s two founders, New York investment banker Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones, one of the greatest golfers of all time, had been to create a club for the rich elite which would host the US Open. There would be two 18-hole courses, 1,800 members and homes built on the site. None of these four things came to pass.

Funding issues

Augusta had for decades been a popular winter destination for wealthy north-easterners, and the club had aimed to carve out a part of that market for itself – hence the National part of its name. It was not to be a locale for the locals.

The club had bought the land cheap from a hotel chain, which had purchased it from a plant nursery that closed in 1925. The plan had been to construct a hotel there, but the hoteliers ran out of money to do so, and ended up selling the land for a third of what they paid for it.

The club also struggled to raise the money to build what it had intended. It managed to build one course, although it defaulted in paying Alister MacKenzie, who died without remuneration for his most famous design.

Related: 10 Things You Can’t Do At Augusta National

Although Mackenzie’s course was clearly a good one, the United States Golf Association was not prepared to host the US Open in Georgia as the weather was too hot in June.

As such, the club decided to create its own event to be played in the cooler spring. It had no money itself to put up as the prize, so it passed the hat around its members. But even then it failed to produce the requisite sum.

Part of the problem was that rather than having 1,800 members as planned, it had 76. The club had opened in December 1932 during the Great Depression in the aftermath of the stock-market crash of 1929. Not only were there now fewer wealthy businessmen to attract to the club, but fashions were changing and Augusta was being superseded by Florida as a holiday destination for the elite.

So the inaugural Augusta National Invitational Tournament could be held in 1934, the City of Augusta council gave the club $10,000. The hope was the tournament would boost the city’s profile and declining tourist industry. It was estimated that 20,000 people would come to watch the tournament, pumping $1million into the local economy. In the end, only about 1,000 came each day.

Prize money was important in securing prestige for the event. A combination of Bobby Jones‘ name and contacts and the lure of big bucks ensured a high-quality field. The winner of the first tournament, Horton Smith, got $1,500; in comparison, the champions of the US Open and USPGA in 1934 took home $1,000.