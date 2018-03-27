Justin Rose missed out by the narrowest of margins last year, but has all the attributes to go one step further in 2018.

Why Justin Rose Will Win The Masters

There are no certainties in this life, that we all know, but some things are tacitly more likely than others – England losing on penalties, train delays when you absolutely have to get somewhere on time and Augusta National’s azaleas blooming in April, to name but a few. At this point, Justin Rose winning The Masters has to be considered more likely than not.

That seems like a brash proclamation given the strength of the field each year, but Rose’s fabulous Masters form has coincided with a period in which the talent pool has deepened considerably. The 37-year-old made his Masters debut in 2003 and has competed 11 times subsequently. He’s never missed the cut and, impressively, he hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since 2008.

Related: Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

Since 2012, Rose has notched four top-ten finishes, including three in the last three years. In 2015, when Jordan Spieth won his first Major, the Englishman compiled a 72-hole total of 14-under-par. While he finished four behind Spieth – who tied Tiger Woods’ Masters scoring record – his score would have been enough to either win, or force a play-off in, 15 of the previous 17 Masters.

I was fortunate enough to attend The Masters last year, and I followed Rose for his front nine on the first day. He turned in two-under-par 34 and I’m not exaggerating when I say he missed five birdie putts from within ten feet, including a two-footer on the opening green. It would have been so easy to let frustration take hold after missing a six-footer for birdie on the 7th green and somehow walking off level par, but he bounced back with consecutive birdies to turn in 34 – testament to his mental strength, patience and pragmatism. He carried himself all week with a palpable confidence and clearly feels at home in this sublime Georgian locale.

In the end, it was only an inspired Sergio Garcia who prevented him from landing his second Major. He simply couldn’t have done anything more to repel a spell of pure genius from Garcia that had most discussing the intervention of fate. When he returns this year, he’ll take great heart from the fact he played so well and looked so assured in Sunday’s final group. That, in itself, is hardly a surprise – he is, of course, a past US Open Champion and Olympic Gold Medallist.

Continues below