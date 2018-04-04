In this exclusive feature, Neil Tappin asks will Rory McIlroy win the 2018 US Masters - looking at the pros and cons facing the Northern Irishman ahead of this year's Augusta showdown

Will Rory McIlroy Win The 2018 US Masters?

At the time of writing, Rory McIlroy is favourite for the 2018 US Masters with odds of around 9/1. The Northern Irishman is looking to complete golf’s career grand slam by finally donning a green jacket and winning the one major that has thus far eluded him. But will 2018 finally be Rory’s year? We take a look at Rory McIlroy’s chances ahead of the season’s first major, the plus points and the minus points, as he bids to become the first British golfer to win all four majors.

Pros

Fitness

The first part of the golf season presents players with something of a scheduling problem. Big events come thick and fast and knowing how to balance playing competitive golf to stay sharp without becoming tired is a perpetual problem. Rory McIlroy suffered a stress fracture to his rib during his first tournament of 2017, the South Africa Open. This forced him to take a 6-week break from the game. Frustrating as it was at the time, it might, ironically, leave him fresher than his main rivals come Augusta-time.

He’s Ready

Still only 27 years of age, there is a strong argument to be made that Rory McIlroy is the best golfer of the current generation. But let’s not forget he hasn’t won a major since the USPGA of 2014. Since then the likes of Jason Day and Dustin Johnson have somewhat stolen the show. Rory McIlroy will be doing everything this year to put that right and as a Green Jacket is the only piece of the jigsaw missing, the motivation this year couldn’t be bigger.

Augusta National

If you were to design a golf course specifically for Rory McIlroy, it would look something like Augusta National. This golfing treasure rewards the very best ball strikers capable of controlling their flight to access any flag on the course. The quality of his ball striking will prevent him from facing too many of those typically unstoppable Augusta putts. His powerful draw and naturally high flight are the ingredients that time and again make Masters Champions.

