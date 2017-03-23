Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 2

Don’t be fooled by the yardage – every player in the field is capable of getting home in two, thanks to a sweeping downhill incline. For a change on a par 5, accuracy is more important than distance. Players have to move their ball considerably from right to left. If they carry it far enough, they’ll receive a considerable shunt forward from downslope, but anything hit too straight, or with too much shape, will find trees. From the fairway, most players will look to work their ball in from left to right – skirting the huge bunker that protects the front right of the green – although a select few will be able to carry their balls all the way onto the putting surface.

Langer: “The first priority is to avoid the right-hand fairway bunker, and then wind direction dictates how much club you need to reach the green. You must avoid going long or left and ideally you want to set-up an uphill putt.”

Best ever score: 2 (Louis Oosthuizen, 2012)

Worst ever score: 10

Related: Masters Outfits 2017

Memorable moment: During the final round in 2012, Louis Oosthuizen holed his second shot for albatross to catapault himself into the lead. After a perfect drive, his 4-iron from 253 yards crawled onto the front of the putting surface and worked its way around the bunker into the hole. It was his first-ever albatross, but he ended up loosing out in a play-off to Bubba Watson.

Worst moment: David Duval might have thought that scoring a seven on the front nine in his opening round in 2006 was as bad as it could get. As it turned out, that was just the beginning. Duval had already made a double-bogey on his first hole of the second round when he struck his tee shot on hole 2 into the trees. The former world No 1 ended up adding two penalty shots to his score as he carded a 10 on Pink Dogwood.