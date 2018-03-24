Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 11

A guide to the eleventh hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 34-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Langer: “This used to be one of golf’s widest fairways but now trees on the right and with the tee pushed back it is one of the hardest driving holes. With water left of the green I aim perhaps 10 yards on from the green’s right edge. Try and make par and get out of there.”