Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 16

Augusta National Hole 16 – Par 3 – 170 yards

The difficulty of the 16th hole is entirely dependant on the pin position. It’s only a mid-iron, but it’s extremely difficult to get close when the flag is perched just over sand on the right side of the green. A huge ridge runs through the middle of the green, so when the flag is on the lower portion (normally on Thursday and Sunday) players can aim 20 feet right and let the slope do its work. It’s normally a pivotal hole come Sunday afternoon and 15 hole-in-ones have been recorded here since the Masters began.

Langer: “The water on the left tempts you to aim for the right half of the green but that can leave a wicked, curling putt if the pin is low and left. You want to avoid putting with your back to the hole – it can happen.”

Best ever score: 1

Worst ever score: 14 (Billy Casper, unofficial)

Bernhard Langer walks with his caddie across the 16th hole during the 1980s Masters TournamentMemorable moment: With his ball left of the sloping green on hole 16, Tiger Woods knew he was staring down the barrel. He and Chris DiMarco would settle the war in a play-off, but one of the biggest psychological battles was won by Woods with his inch-perfect chip on Redbud.

After a lengthy assessment of the angles involved, he sent the ball well to the left of the hole, relying on the slope to bring his ball back towards the pin. It rolled tantalisingly close before losing all pace and stopping a hair’s breadth from the cup.

As those in DiMarco’s corner would have begun to breathe a sigh of relief, the ball dropped in, sending the majority of those gathered on Redbud wild.

Worst moment: Ask Greg Norman which shot he’d like to play again during his torrid final round in the 1996 Masters and you can be sure his tee shot on the 16th would be high on the list.

The Australian led Nick Faldo by six shots at the start of the final round, but launched his tee shot into the water on Redbud. Norman cut an inconsolable figure as he stalked down the fairway. The writing was on the wall and was clear to the spectators gathered around him. It was advantage Faldo.