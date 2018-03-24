Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 3

Augusta National Hole 3 – Par 4 – 350 yards

Despite its meagre yardage, the third hole is no pushover. Most players hit an iron for position, although a select few opt to hit driver to get as close to the green as possible. Many prefer a full shot into the green to control their spin, but precision is absolutely vital.

The green is extremely shallow and slopes severely from right to left, so anything hit too firm will fall off the back and anything too soft will spin back off the front. Even if you find the putting surface, a two-putt is by no means guaranteed.

It’s a hole that looks like a birdie opportunity on paper, but it’s so hard to make an up and down if players miss the green with their approaches – as its over-par cumulative stroke average proves.