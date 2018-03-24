A guide to the seventh hole at Augusta National, including tips from two-time Masters champion and 34-time Masters competitor Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer Augusta National Course Guide: Hole 7 Augusta National Hole 7 – Par 4 – 450 yards 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 The par-4 7th at Augusta is one of the narrowest holes on the course. It plays slightly downhill, and most players will hit 3-wood and still leave themselves a wedge or short iron to the green. The approach is the tricky part, though, with sand completely surrounding a raised putting surface that slopes considerably from back to front.

Related: How Fast Are The Greens At The Masters?

When the pin is in the lower front-right portion, birdies are commonplace as all the undulations feed towards the hole. When the pin is tucked just over the bunker on the front-left of the green, it’s a completely different story. This hole used to be much shorter, and Byron Nelson even managed to drive the green in 1937. A few years later, the hole was extended to 365 yards, almost 100 yards less than its current distance.

Langer: “This hole demands a narrow, long tee shot through the trees and then real precision is key to the approach to find the right part of the small, elevated green.”