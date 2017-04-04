Reigning Masters champion Danny Willett will serve up a traditional Sunday roast followed by apple crumble with vanilla custard

Danny Willett To Serve Traditional Sunday Roast At Champion’s Dinner

Every year the defending Champion hosts the Champion’s Dinner on the Tuesday of Masters week and 2016 winner Danny Willett has revealed his menu.

The Yorkshireman will serve up a traditional Sunday roast followed by apple crumble with vanilla custard.

His starter is mini cottage pies before a main of prime rib, roasted potatoes, vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The dessert of apple crumble and vanilla custard will be followed by Yorkshire tea and coffee, serves with English cheese and Yorkshire biscuits.

The food will be washed down with a 2012 Chardonnay from the Sonoma Coast and a 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley.

The 29 year old told Masters.com, “I could’ve gone a bit off the wall and a bit crazy but I want people to enjoy what they’re going to have and for it not to be too indifferent to what they’d enjoy and what they’d like.

“We’re going to have some mini cottage pies for starter followed by a traditional Sunday roast and then for dessert we’re going to have some apple crumble and vanilla custard.

“There’ll be coffee and tea, which is obviously Yorkshire tea, served with English cheese and biscuits and some Yorkshire biscuits.

“This is very much a menu of what I’ve liked and what i’ve had growing up with a British influence in there obviously.”