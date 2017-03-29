The 10 Greatest Masters Shots

Over the years we have seen been treated to a host of spectacular shots at the US Masters. Ranging from Arnold Palmer’s chip-in in 1962 to Tiger Woods’ hole out in 2005, we name our ten greatest shots in Masters history.

10 – Jack Nicklaus putt on the 16th, final round in 1975

A roar from the 15th green told Jack Nicklaus that Tom Weiskopf had moved one clear in the final round in 1975. The Golden Bear wasn’t fazed. He settled over a sloping 40-foot putt and sank it, instigating even louder cheering than Weiskopf had just soaked up. Weiskopf was broken and he three putted form a similar spot on the 16th. Nicklaus went on to win by one.

9 – Arnold Palmer chip-in on the 16th, final round in 1962

Palmer looked destined to narrowly miss out on Masters victory for a second straight year – two behind and facing an extremely difficult chip down the hill on the 16th. But he played a sublime pitch, landing it softly on the putting surface and allowing it to trickle down the slope and into the cup. He birdied the 17th and tied Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald through 72 holes. Palmer went on to win in a playoff.

8 – Louis Oosthuizen albatross two at the 2nd, final round in 2012

Although the South African went on to lose in a playoff with Bubba Watson, he left his mark on the 2012 Masters with an incredible shot on the par-5 2nd. After a well-positioned drive, he hit a controlled 4-iron to the green’s front edge and let the contours do the rest. “Hop up, hop up, this is going to be very good… it could be better than that… an albatross is calling!” It was only the fourth albatross in Masters history.

