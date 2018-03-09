It’s subjective we know, but after an extended debate, here we lay out what we think are the 12 greatest Masters shots. Have a look and see if you agree.

The 12 Greatest Masters Shots

Over the years we have seen been treated to a host of spectacular shots at the US Masters. Ranging from Arnold Palmer’s chip-in in 1962 to Tiger Woods’ hole out in 2005, we name our twelve Greatest Masters shots. In no particular order we of course start with The Golden Bear.

Jack Nicklaus putt on the 16th, final round in 1975

A roar from the 15th green told Jack Nicklaus that Tom Weiskopf had moved one clear in the final round in 1975. The Golden Bear wasn’t fazed. He settled over a sloping 40-foot putt and sank it, instigating even louder cheering than Weiskopf had just soaked up. Weiskopf was broken and he three putted form a similar spot on the 16th. Nicklaus went on to win by one.

Arnold Palmer chip-in on the 16th, final round in 1962

Palmer looked destined to narrowly miss out on Masters victory for a second straight year – two behind and facing an extremely difficult chip down the hill on the 16th. But he played a sublime pitch, landing it softly on the putting surface and allowing it to trickle down the slope and into the cup. He birdied the 17th and tied Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald through 72 holes. Palmer went on to win in a playoff.

Louis Oosthuizen albatross two at the 2nd, final round in 2012

Although the South African went on to lose in a playoff with Bubba Watson, he left his mark on the 2012 Masters with an incredible shot on the par-5 2nd. After a well-positioned drive, he hit a controlled 4-iron to the green’s front edge and let the contours do the rest. “Hop up, hop up, this is going to be very good… it could be better than that… an albatross is calling!” It was only the fourth albatross in Masters history.

Charl Schwartzel hole-out on the 3rd, final round in 2011

Schwartzel began the final round four shots behind Rory McIlroy but he was level with the Northern Irishman after just three holes. The South African chipped in on the 1st and then played a perfect approach to the 3rd that went into the hole for an eagle two. A sand wedge from 108 yards, it spun back and left into the cup. Schwartzel went on to birdie the last four holes to win by two shots.

Larry Mize chip in on 11th to win the playoff in 1987

When Larry Mize bailed out of his approach to the 11th in the play-off, the only upside was that it beat finding the water left. What happened next remains one of golf’s most memorable moments. His deft chip bounced twice in the fringe before making an unstoppable beeline for the cup. “Words do not do justice to the greatness of that shot,” exclaimed the commentator. Greg Norman remained understandably expressionless, the victim of another improbable Major theft.

Sergio Garcia 8-iron to 15th at Augusta, Final Round in 2017

After bogeys at 10 and 11, and then a hooking drive into the trees at 13, it looked like the 2017 Masters was unravelling for the Spaniard. However, after making a miraculous par at 13, and then birdie at 14, Garcia came to the daunting par-5 15th. A stunning drive left him with only an 8-iron in, which he then proceeded to hit inside 20 feet. He holed the putt and the eagle got him back in touch with Englishman Justin Rose. More ups and downs followed with both men heading into a playoff. Garcia birdied, Rose didn’t, and finally the Spaniard at the 74th time of asking, could call himself a Major champion. The shot at 15, made it all possible.