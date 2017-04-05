Some of these US Masters stats are quite incredible...

17 awesome stats from the Masters Media Guide

The Media Guide presented to you as you enter the US Masters press building at Augusta National is some 435 pages long.

I’ve trawled through every page (well, the records section!) and picked out 17 of the most eye-catching numbers, because, well, there isn’t a great deal to do when the course is completely closed and you’re locked in the media centre!

In no particular order…

4.31 – average score on Augusta National’s stroke-index-one 11th hole between 1942 and 2016. In 1956, players averaged 4.7 strokes.

74.03 – stroke average between 1942 and 2016. In 1956, players averaged 77.1 strokes a round.

16 – Tiger Woods played the back nine in 16-under-par en route to victory in 1997.

49 – highest score on the front nine, by Charles Kunkle in the fourth round in 1956

34/48 – the front nine/back nine score for Jacky Cupit in 1963 – the most contrasting round in Masters history

2 – number of-par-or better rounds during the second round of the 1954 Masters

50 – holes completed in par or better by Stuart Appleby in 2001

71 – sub-par rounds by Jack Nicklaus at The Masters

26 – consecutive pars recorded by Billy Maxwell in 1958

2 – number of players to have career sub-par scoring averages at The Masters having played more than 100 rounds – Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples

506 – number of birdies recorded by Jack Nicklaus in his Masters career

27 – number of hole-in-ones in Masters history

7,718,962 – dollars earned by Phil Mickelson at The Masters

148.2 – average two-round cut (4.2-over-par)

10 – highest score on any hole in Masters history – David Duval, 2nd hole, 2006 and Sam Byrd, 2nd hole, 1948

12,061 – strokes played by Gary Player in 164 career Masters rounds

20 – number of records set by Tiger Woods in his 1997 Masters victory, including playing Amen Corner in seven-under-par and bouncing back from a 40 on Thursday’s front nine.

