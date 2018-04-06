Here are some of the best images of the 18 holes from Augusta National which Golf Monthly have compiled from previous years. By Adam Stephens

Classic Augusta National Golf Club Images

The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA has hosted one of the four major golf championships since the tournament was founded by Bobby Jones and designed by Dr. Alister Mackenzie in 1934.

The first ever Masters was won by a man called Horton Smith who from the start was a fan of the course.

“There is nothing monotonous about that course, and it is one of the most beautiful I ever played,” Smith said.

“Each one of the holes presents something new.”

Here we take a look at some stunning classic images of holes 1-18 at the famed Augusta National.

Classic Augusta National Golf Club Images:

Back nine images below: