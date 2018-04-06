Classic Augusta National Golf Club Images

Here are some of the best images of the 18 holes from Augusta National which Golf Monthly have compiled from previous years. By Adam Stephens

The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA has hosted one of the four major golf championships since the tournament was founded by Bobby Jones and designed by Dr. Alister Mackenzie in 1934.

The first ever Masters was won by a man called Horton Smith who from the start was a fan of the course.

“There is nothing monotonous about that course, and it is one of the most beautiful I ever played,” Smith said.

“Each one of the holes presents something new.”

Here we take a look at some stunning classic images of holes 1-18 at the famed Augusta National.

Classic Augusta National Golf Club Images:

The First Hole of the course during the 1996 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club Mandatory Credit: Stephen Munday/Allsport

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Second Hole in 1981 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The Third Green in 1990 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Fourth Hole in 1988 (Photo by Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Fifth Hole in 1991 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The Sixth Hole in 1981 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The Seventh Green in 1988 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Eighth Hole in 1995 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The Ninth Hole in 1981 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

Back nine images below:

The Tenth Green in the 1982 Masters Tournament (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 11th hole in 1966 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The 12th Hole in 1978 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

The 13th Hole In 1978 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The 14th Hole in 1988 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 15th hole in 1973 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

The 16th Hole In 1978 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 17th Hole In 1990 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

The 18th Hole in 1981 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

