Here are some of the best images of the 18 holes from Augusta National which Golf Monthly have compiled from previous years. By Adam Stephens
Classic Augusta National Golf Club Images
The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA has hosted one of the four major golf championships since the tournament was founded by Bobby Jones and designed by Dr. Alister Mackenzie in 1934.
The first ever Masters was won by a man called Horton Smith who from the start was a fan of the course.
“There is nothing monotonous about that course, and it is one of the most beautiful I ever played,” Smith said.
“Each one of the holes presents something new.”
Here we take a look at some stunning classic images of holes 1-18 at the famed Augusta National.
Classic Augusta National Golf Club Images:
Back nine images below:
The Tenth Green in the 1982 Masters Tournament (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
The 11th hole in 1966 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
The 15th hole in 1973 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
