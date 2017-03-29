The Hogan Bridge is one of the most photographed sights of Augusta - but how did it get its name?

The Hogan Bridge at Augusta National

The Hogan Bridge is one of the most photographed sights of Augusta National as it is the footbridge that takes golfers to Augusta’s 12th green.

The Hogan Bridge is made of stone and crosses Rae’s Creek. As it is arched, it is laid with artificial turf to help players wearing studs to get a better grip.

Related: How Can I Get To The Masters?

It was named the Hogan Bridge after Ben Hogan. The dedication ceremony was on the same day as that of the Nelson Bridge: April 2, 1958.

A plaque was unveiled which is embedded in the ground at the entrance to the bridge. The dedication on it reads:

The Story Of The 2016 Masters:

“This bridge dedicated April 2, 1958, to commemorate Ben Hogan’s record score for four rounds of 274 in 1953 made up of rounds of 70, 69, 66 and 69. This score will always stand as one of the very finest accomplishments in competitive golf and may even stand for all time as the record for The Masters tournament.”

Hogan’s 14 under 274 had eclipsed the previous Masters best four round total by five strokes. Hitherto the best tournament total had been 279.

Related: BBC’s Hazel Irvine To Present Final Masters This Year

This record had been established by Ralph Guldahl who had carded 72, 68, 70 and 69 for a 279 total and a one-shot victory over Sam Snead.

Guldhal’s record was then equalled by Claude Harmon in 1948 with rounds of 70, 70, 69 and 70. Harmon had outclassed the field by five strokes. It was to be his only tour victory.

Harmon had needed to par the final three holes to take the record. But on the par-3 16th his tee shot ended up short and, after a poor chip on, he two putted.

Related: The History Of The Masters Green Jacket

Augusta’s official view that Hogan‘s 274 ‘may even stand for all time as the record’ became outdated in 1965 when a 25-year-old Jack Nicklaus shot 271 for a nine-shot victory.

Nicklaus’ 271 was equalled by Raymond Floyd in 1976, and broken by one shot by Tiger Woods in 1997. Jordan Spieth equalled Tiger Woods’ record in 2015, four times crossing the Hogan Bridge in the course of compiling his joint-record score.