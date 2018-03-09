Top 5 Masters Water Disasters

Expand The Sarazen Bridge At Augusta National

Greg Norman, 12th and 16th, 1996

One of the most famous Masters meltdowns ever. Having fidgeted his way nervously through the first 11 holes, allowing Nick Faldo to catch him, Norman became one of Rae’s Creeks many, many victims on the 12th. For many observers, it was then all over even before he hooked his tee shot into the water again on the 16th prompting Alex Hay’s famous, “And that is curtains,” line. It was, indeed, curtains.

Tiger Woods, 15th, 2013

An unusual choice this one maybe, for it happened in the second round rather than the cauldron of the back nine on Sunday. Tiger’s third shot into 15 was too perfect and rather than skipping once and potentially stopping stone dead, it struck the flag and rebounded back into the water.

One infamous bad drop later, and there was furore as to whether or not Tiger should have been disqualified. In the end they allowed him to play on, subject to a further two strokes being added to his score for the 15th hole turning a 6 into an 8. A disaster? Well, had his ball missed the flag and stopped dead he could well have made 4 instead of 8. How many shots did he finish out of the lead come Sunday night? 4!

Jordan Spieth, 12th, 2016

Despite four successive birdies to close out the front nine, the 2015 champion Spieth had not played well tee to green for much of the week, but been saved time and again by a red-hot putter. Eventually, the strain on his flat stick became too much, and his five-shot lead had already been reduced with scrappy bogeys on 10 and 11 before he set foot on the 12th tee.

Then it all went wrong. His tee-shot was never strong enough, and the ball found Rae’s Creek. Dropping back to presumably his favoured wedge distance, he then played the shot of a rank weekend hacker, chunking it so badly that it only just made the water.

The next one, not surprisingly, went long, and in the end he did well to get up and down from the back bunker for a quadruple bogey 7. One more to add to a long list of Masters water disasters.

The harsh reality was that it had perhaps been an accident waiting to happen, but most thought that his putter would still see him through.

