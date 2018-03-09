Augusta rarely fails to serve up drama and magic. Here’s a look back at some of the greatest Masters moments since Larry Mize holed that shot...

The Greatest Masters Moments Of The Last 30 years

Augusta National and The Masters rarely fails to serve up drama and magic. Here’s a look back at some of the greatest Masters moments since Larry Mize holed that shot…

1987 – Local boy Larry breaks Norman’s heart

Greg Norman could have and should have already had a Green Jacket in his wardrobe before Larry Mize broke his heart with his outrageous play-off chip-in on the 11th.

1988 – Sandy’s 7-iron

In sand off the tee on 18 needing birdie to win, Sandy struck the crispest of 7-irons before coaxing the putt in down the hill. We’ll even forgive him the awkward dance.

1989 – Faldo triumphs as Hoch chokes

Sir Nick had given it his best effort but had come up short as Scott Hoch faced a simple tap-in on the first play-off hole to win… except, of course, Hoch somehow missed and Faldo went on to beat him on the next hole.

1990 – It’s Faldo again

Only Jack Nicklaus had ever successfully defended the title until Faldo forced his way into a play-off with a closing 69 before watching Ray Floyd hook it into the water on the second play-off hole to hand him his second Green Jacket.

1991 – Woosie’s turn

Incredibly, Woosie kept the jacket in British hands, holing a brave eight-footer on the last before nearly being crushed to death by caddie Wobbly in the ensuing celebrations.

1992 – Fred Couples befriends the 12th hole

It’s common knowledge that all balls landing on the bank short of the 12th green roll back into Rae’s Creek. Fred Couples ball confounded that theory on Sunday.

1995 – Gentle Ben gets all emotional

Inspired by longtime coach, Harvey Penick’s funeral just days before, Crenshaw suddenly remembered how to play and went on to claim his second Green Jacket.

1996 – Faldo yet again but more heartache for Norman

All credit to Faldo for his excellent final-round 67, but Greg Norman leant a helping hand, collapsing spectacularly to convert a six-shot lead into a five-shot defeat.

