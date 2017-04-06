There are a whole series of trophies awarded at the US Masters relating not only to overall performance, but to achievements on individual holes and in each round.

The Trophies Awarded At The US Masters

The most famous of the trophies awarded at the US Masters is the Green Jacket. This sartorial tradition began in 1949. But there are plenty more trophies awarded at the year’s first major.

From the outset of the tournament, in 1934, the champion has been given a gold medal. This medal is 3.4 inches in diameter and features a view of the clubhouse from behind the Founders Circle.

The Masters Trophy, which depicts the Augusta National clubhouse, was first awarded in 1961.

Just as the Green Jackets are now, this trophy was made in England. It is made of more than 900 separate pieces of silver, and the winners’ names are engraved on it.

But the Masters Trophy remains at the club. So in 1993 it was decided to award a sterling silver replica of the trophy that the champion could keep.

There is also a permanent trophy for the runner up, on which his name is engraved and, like the main trophy, does not leave the club.

However, since 1951, the runner-up also receives a 1.7 ounce silver medallion, of the same size as the winner’s gold medallion, to take away. Also, starting in 1978, the runner up has also been awarded a Silver Salver.

In 1952, the US Masters began presenting the low amateur with a Silver Cup. This can only be won by an amateur who has made the cut. If no amateurs made the cut, it is not awarded.

In 1954 the trophies awarded at the US Masters were expanded with additional ones for individual rounds and holes.

The day’s low score wins a crystal vase. A hole-in-one wins a crystal bowl, and an eagle earns a pair of crystal goblets.

