Danny Willett became the second English winner of The Masters in 2016. Here's are 10 things you didn't know about the man from Sheffield

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Danny Willett

Danny Willett made history last year by producing a sublime final-round 67 to become only the second English winner of the US Masters.

Heading into the final round three shots off the lead, he turned in 34 before birdies at the 13th, 14th and 16th and pars at the last two holes saw him set the clubhouse target on five-under-par – a total Jordan Spieth couldn’t match following a harrowing meltdown on the 12th hole.

Willett’s triumph was the fourth English victory in The Masters, with the others coming courtesy of Nick Faldo in 1989, 1990 and 1996.

Golf Monthly Masters homepage

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Danny Willett…

1) Willett’s father is a vicar and his mother is a maths teacher at a comprehensive school in Barnsley. In spite of that, Willett left school at the age of 16.

2) Willett attended Jacksonville State University in Alabama after becoming one of England Golf’s top prospects

3) He has three brothers – one younger and two elder. His two elder brothers introduced him to the game of golf.

4) He reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2008. That year, while still an amateur, he appeared on the front cover of Golf Monthly magazine.

5) He is coached by former Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Graham Walker

The story of the 2016 Masters:

6) His son was born on the 29th March but his original due date was the 10th April. The 10th April also happens to be his wife, Nicole’s, birthday.

7) Willett has won five times on the European Tour. His other victories came at the 2012 BMW International Open, the 2014 Nedbank Golf Challenge, the 2015 Omega European Masters and the 2016 Dubai Desert Classic.

8) Willett moved up to a career-high 9th in the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory. He was ranked outside the top 100 just 12 months before.

9) His best previous major finish was T6th in the 2015 Open at St. Andrews. He was second after two rounds at nine-under-par and rounds of 72 and 70 left him at 11-under-par, four shots off the play-off between Zach Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jason Day, where the American triumphed.

10) Willett was a member of the 2007 Walker Cup side which included Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down. The USA won the match with a team including the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.