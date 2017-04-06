Jason Day looked far from his best during the early stages of the 2017 US Masters as he failed to record a single birdie during Thursday’s front nine

Jason Day Struggles In Opening Round Of Masters

The former World No.1 seemed out of sorts as he hit a series of uncharacteristically poor irons shots on a breezy day at Augusta National.

Day withdrew from the WGC-Dell Match Play during his first match and revealed shortly afterwards that his mother was scheduled to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer in January.

He has spent most of the last couple of weeks by her side – something that no doubt contributed to the rust that was evident during Thursday’s opening round.

On the 2nd, he hit a poor chip shot from the front of the green and walked off with a five, and he did well to scramble a bogey at the next hole.

His approach to the short par 4 sailed miles over the green, and he found himself playing his fourth short from in front of the green after a poorly-judged chip.

Par followed at the tough par-4 5th but he pushed a short-iron way right at the par-3 6th and produced a nice up and down to walk away with a three.

Three further pars saw him reach the turn in one-over-par 37 after failing to record a single birdie.

In his pre-tournament press conference, Day said:

“I’m a little bit unprepared, to be honest. I usually have a week or two more of tournaments under my belt and and maybe a weak or two more practice.

‘I don’t know, maybe it’s a good thing. I’m just going to do the best job I can with what I’ve got.”

Those comments didn’t instil a great deal of confidence at the time and, having watched his front nine today, I can’t see Day leaving Augusta National wearing a Green Jacket come Sunday.

Meanwhile, his playing partner Justin Rose reached the turn in two-under-par 34 – and it could have been much better. He missed 2ft, 5ft and 7ft birdie putts and three-putted from 20ft on the 3rd.

