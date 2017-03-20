BBC to broadcast live coverage on the weekend as well as highlights on days 1 and 2. By James Stroud

2017 BBC Masters Golf TV Coverage Announced

The BBC will once again provide Golf TV coverage of the Masters.

This deal includes highlights of the opening two days of the tournament, as well as live TV coverage from both Saturday and Sunday’s rounds.

This year’s edition will mark the 50th year that the BBC has been broadcasting the major.

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with the Masters Tournament, and this new deal highlights our longstanding commitment to bringing world-class golf to the widest possible audience on free-to-air TV,” commented Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

“In addition, our radio and digital offerings will bring audiences closer to the action than ever before.”

The Masters remains one of the standout events on the sporting calendar, bringing together the world’s best players in a truly unique setting.”

The story of the 2016 Masters:

Danny Willett will go into this year’s competition as the reigning Champion but he will face stern competition to retain the Green Jacket, with Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth being just a few names that will be looking to take the title.

You can follow both Willett and the world’s best golfers progress on the BBC.

The confirmed presentation team is as follows:

Hazel Irvine, Rishi Persad, Peter Alliss, Ken Brown, Andrew Cotter and Paul Azinger

TV coverage:

Wednesday 5 April – Masters Preview – BBC Two – 23:15 – 23:45

Friday 7 April – Golf: Masters Highlights – BBC Two – 19:00 – 20:00

Saturday 8 April – Golf: Masters Highlights – 13:00 – 14:00

Saturday 8 April – Golf: The Masters (Live) – 19:30 – 00:00

Sunday 9 April – Golf: The Masters (Live) – 18:30 – 00:00

Radio 5 live coverage:

Thursday 06 April 2017 – The Masters – 21:00-22:00

Friday 07 April 2017 – The Masters – 21:00-22:00

Saturday and Sunday coverage times TBC – will update on Monday once the

billings are confirmed.