There is some wind anticipated during the first three rounds, with Sunday's conditions set to be perfect

2017 Masters Weather Forecast

The US Masters is generally renowned for being a tournament played under clear blue skies in the sun-drenched state of Georgia.

If the conditions are firm and fast, the majority of the players in the field will be able to hit at least three of Augusta National‘s par 5s in two.

If conditions are wet underfoot, however, it could give some of the shorter hitters an advantage by levelling the playing field. If there’s wind, then Amen Corner will be even more daunting than usual.

So what do the Masters weather gods have in store for the 2017 edition of this famous event?

Update: Wednesday 5th April, 8.30am local time

Wednesday’s forecast is for heavy rain and winds, and on my way to Augusta National this morning local radio was reporting a tornado threat.

It’s currently very gloomy, and reports suggest a tornado is likely to arrive at roughly 4pm local time, 9pm UK time. It should clear up a touch by the evening before another round of storms arrive after midnight.

The latest update from Augusta’s communications departments is that gates have opened as normal, but they are prepared to evacuate the course if conditions deteriorate.

At this point, there is a real threat of the Wednesday Par 3 Contest being cancelled – something that’s never happened in the event’s history. If storms continue into the night, players could be facing a very wet Augusta National come Thursday morning.

Indeed, the forecast for Thursday is for cool and windy conditions. There are reports that suggest gusts of up to 40mph could arrive.

The morning starters should have the worst of the weather, with the winds dying down slightly for the afternoon session, although temperatures are expected to remain cool.

Update from Augusta – Thursday, 9am

It’s certainly very sunny on the ground on Thursday, and there is no rain to speak of as yet, but it’s fairly chilly and the wind appears be wreaking havoc for the early starters.

The gusts of 40mph have not yet arrived, but it’s at least a two-club wind at present. The wind is scheduled to get stronger before dying down in the afternoon.

Update from Augusta – Friday 9am

It’s very chilly on the ground this morning in Augusta, even though there are blue skies overhead. The temperature isn’t expected to exceed 65 degrees at any point today.

The wind which caused so many issues yesterday – many players describing it as ‘brutal’ – is scheduled to return again. The breeze is expected to be between 10 and 20 mph for most of the day, with gusts of 25mph at certain points.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. The breeze should subside over the weekend, with cold weather replaced by mostly blue skies, particularly on Sunday, when temperatures could reach 20 degrees.