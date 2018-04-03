Expand How Can I Play Augusta National?

2018 Masters Weather Forecast

Wednesday 4th April

Wednesday morning looks to be a dodgy one with a possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers between 9am-1pm. This should soften up the course nicely for competitors to allow for some low scoring on Thursday. The afternoon looks dry with winds getting up to around 12-18mph with gusts as high as 25mph. Temperatures range between 18 and 23 degrees celsius.

Thursday 5th April

Day one of The Masters gets underway and it looks to be a fine day for scoring. Whilst it won’t be too warm with lows of 6 and highs of 20 degrees celsius, there is little wind around with just 5-10mph expected shifting SSE from NE. .

Friday 6th April

Friday looks to be the warmest of the four tournament days with highs of up to 24 degrees celsius. The forecast is partly cloudy and winds may get up to 15mph and from S-SW, a completely different direction from round one. This could make things tougher, especially those with little Augusta experience.

Saturday 7th April

The weekend’s forecast looks fairly average, with a 60% likelihood of showers on Saturday afternoon. Winds are coming from the same SW direction, although will be shifting west, and gusts could get up to 20mph. Highs of just 20 degrees celsius mean it may get a bit chilly too when the wind is up.

Sunday 8th April

The final day is forecast to be wet in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with winds from the NE – the same direction as Thursday. They’ll be around 10-15mph and temperatures will peak at just 18 degrees celsius.

