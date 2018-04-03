Temperatures are fairly mild and winds will be up throughout the week
2018 Masters Weather Forecast
The US Masters is generally renowned for being a tournament played under clear blue skies in the sun-drenched state of Georgia.
If the conditions are firm and fast, the majority of the players in the field will be able to hit at least three of Augusta National‘s par 5s in two.
If conditions are wet underfoot, however, it could give some of the shorter hitters an advantage by levelling the playing field. If there’s wind, then Amen Corner will be even more daunting than usual.
So what do the Masters weather gods have in store for the 2018 edition of this famous event?
Wednesday 4th April
Wednesday morning looks to be a dodgy one with a possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers between 9am-1pm. This should soften up the course nicely for competitors to allow for some low scoring on Thursday. The afternoon looks dry with winds getting up to around 12-18mph with gusts as high as 25mph. Temperatures range between 18 and 23 degrees celsius.
Thursday 5th April
Day one of The Masters gets underway and it looks to be a fine day for scoring. Whilst it won’t be too warm with lows of 6 and highs of 20 degrees celsius, there is little wind around with just 5-10mph expected shifting SSE from NE. .
Friday 6th April
Friday looks to be the warmest of the four tournament days with highs of up to 24 degrees celsius. The forecast is partly cloudy and winds may get up to 15mph and from S-SW, a completely different direction from round one. This could make things tougher, especially those with little Augusta experience.
Saturday 7th April
The weekend’s forecast looks fairly average, with a 60% likelihood of showers on Saturday afternoon. Winds are coming from the same SW direction, although will be shifting west, and gusts could get up to 20mph. Highs of just 20 degrees celsius mean it may get a bit chilly too when the wind is up.
Sunday 8th April
The final day is forecast to be wet in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with winds from the NE – the same direction as Thursday. They’ll be around 10-15mph and temperatures will peak at just 18 degrees celsius.
