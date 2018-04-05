The 82nd US Masters has begun with the 2018 US Master ceremonial tee shots being hit by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player

“The greatest day I have ever had at the Augusta National” The 2018 US Masters Begins

The 2018 US Masters is officially underway, as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial opening tee shots of the 82nd US Masters.

The pair were greeted by a huge crowd on the 1st tee of Augusta National on a chilly morning and both hit decent shots down the left hand side of the fairway of the 1st hole.

This was very much the morning after the evening before, where Nicklaus and Player were joined by Tom Watson in the par-3 contest, 68-year-old Watson winning the event, and the other pair, aged 78 and 82, finishing in the top 10.

Nicklaus described the Wednesday of this 2018 US Masters as “The greatest day I have ever had at the Augusta National.” Coming from the six-time Green Jacket winner that shows how much fun he had, of course topping off with his grandson hitting a hole in one.

“I spoke to him on Monday and asked if he wanted to hit a shot on the Wednesday, and he said of course, I said he would probably hit his first hole in one.” Said Nicklaus “We also spoke about it on Tuesday, so we spoke about it twice this week and wow he did it.”

“We all had champagne to celebrate at the club and everyone at the club came over to congratulate GT (His grandson).”