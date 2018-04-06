Golf Channel anchor Rich Lerner suggested the Garcias won't be naming their next child Firethorn after the 15th hole at Augusta

Angela Garcia Fires Back At Rich Lerner Over Baby Name Comment

Defending champion Sergio Garcia hit the headlines during round one of The Masters with a complete capitulation on the par-5 15th hole, named Firethorn.

The Spaniard hit five balls into the water to score a 13 – the worst score ever recorded on the hole and the joint-worst score ever posted at Augusta National.

Golf Channel anchor Rich Lerner tweeted that Sergio and Angela Garcia, who named their first child Azalea after the 13th hole, won’t be naming their next one Firethorn.

And Angela, who used to work at the Golf Channel, wasn’t happy.

She replied to Lerner, saying “Hey RichLernerGC, the next time you decide to tweet about my future child why don’t you use your brain and not do it? Don’t be an idiot.”

The broadcasting legend quickly apologised to Angela on Twitter, writing “My apologies to Angela and Sergio for my poorly timed attempt to lighten the mood. Missed the mark with a flippant comment. No ill intent.”