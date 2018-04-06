Golf Channel anchor Rich Lerner suggested the Garcias won't be naming their next child Firethorn after the 15th hole at Augusta
Angela Garcia Fires Back At Rich Lerner Over Baby Name Comment
Defending champion Sergio Garcia hit the headlines during round one of The Masters with a complete capitulation on the par-5 15th hole, named Firethorn.
The Spaniard hit five balls into the water to score a 13 – the worst score ever recorded on the hole and the joint-worst score ever posted at Augusta National.
Golf Channel anchor Rich Lerner tweeted that Sergio and Angela Garcia, who named their first child Azalea after the 13th hole, won’t be naming their next one Firethorn.
And Angela, who used to work at the Golf Channel, wasn’t happy.
She replied to Lerner, saying “Hey RichLernerGC, the next time you decide to tweet about my future child why don’t you use your brain and not do it? Don’t be an idiot.”
The broadcasting legend quickly apologised to Angela on Twitter, writing “My apologies to Angela and Sergio for my poorly timed attempt to lighten the mood. Missed the mark with a flippant comment. No ill intent.”
Angela Garcia then wrote, Thank you for your apology,
@RichLernerGC. I always appreciate a good sense of humor and a good joke, but when you reference a player’s family it’s not appropriate. If people really thought about it they might agree. All good and we can move on.”
Interestingly, Sergio replied to Lerner’s comment about naming the next Garcia ‘Firethorn’ in a much different way to his wife.
The Masters champion suggested that he and his wife may well name their next child Firethorn, as it was the site of his stunning eagle last year.
Garcia wrote, “What happened on 15
@TheMasters yesterday was unfortunate for me and it hurt but I tried to handle it like a Masters Champion should. That same hole gave me that green jacket last year so we might end up naming our next kid Firethorn after all, funny man! ;)”
In the end, Sergio posted a nine-over round of 81. He trails leader Jordan Spieth by 17 strokes and needs something special to make the cut.
