Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship To Be Played Week Before 2019 US Masters in a dramatic move by the club





Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship To Be Played Week Before 2019 US Masters

In his first press conferences at a US Masters as Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley announced the establishment of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

The event will be held annually and played the week before the US Masters.

“Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts left behind a legacy of always trying to contribute meaningfully to the game of golf” Ridley said “ The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship embodies that principle, and we believe this event will have a significant and lasting impact on the future of the women’s game.”

The 54-hole stroke play event will feature 72 players from around the world and will recognise winners of big Amateur tournaments and the World Amateur Ranking.