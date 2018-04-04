Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship To Be Played Week Before 2019 US Masters in a dramatic move by the club
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship To Be Played Week Before 2019 US Masters
In his first press conferences at a US Masters as Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley announced the establishment of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.
The event will be held annually and played the week before the US Masters.
“Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts left behind a legacy of always trying to contribute meaningfully to the game of golf” Ridley said “ The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship embodies that principle, and we believe this event will have a significant and lasting impact on the future of the women’s game.”
The 54-hole stroke play event will feature 72 players from around the world and will recognise winners of big Amateur tournaments and the World Amateur Ranking.
However if you make the top 72 players it does not mean you will get to play at Augusta National, the first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, and then following a cut the best 30 players will play a final round at Augusta National on the Saturday.
There is quite a prize for the 2019 winner of the event with providing she remain an amateur, the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championships, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2019 Women’s British Open, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.
It will be interesting to see what the professional women’s game make of the announcement, the event will take place in the same week as the ANA Invitational, the first Major of the year for the Women.
There will no doubt be calls for a professional Women’s event to also be played at Augusta National, but that would appear to be a long way off.