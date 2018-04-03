The 2018 Masters will have a whole array of outfits on show this week. Bryson DeChambeau is a player not afraid to show his style, here is what he will be wearing around Augusta and how you can buy his attire. By Lewis Blain.

Bryson DeChambeau US Masters Outfits 2018

Bryson DeChambeau’s attire on the PGA Tour draws both its plaudits and haters, this is what the 24-year-old will be wearing for his first professional US Masters appearance – his iconic flat cap is of course frequent.

Puma’s new acid green colour is constant as he vies for his first ever green jacket.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Round One – Thursday:

Aston Polo – Acid Lime

Tour Driver Cap

Ultralite Stretch Belt – Black

Stretch Pounce Pant – White

IGNITE PWRADAPT Disc – Quiet Shade

Round Two – Friday:

Aston Polo – Marina

Tour Driver Cap

Ultralite Stretch Belt – Peacoat

Stretch Pounce Pant – White Pepper

IGNITE PWRADAPT Disc – Quiet Shade

Round Three – Saturday:

Oxford Heather Polo – Acid Lime

Tour Driver Cap

Ultralite Stretch Belt – Quarry

Stretch Pounce Pant – Peacoat

IGNITE PWRADAPT Disc – Quiet Shade

Round Four – Sunday:

EVOKNIT Block Polo – Peacoat

Tour Driver Cap

Ultralite Stretch Belt – Quarry

Stretch Pounce Pant – White

IGNITE PWRADAPT Disc – Peacoat

