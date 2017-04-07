Charley Hoffman What's in the bag - We take a look at the gear used by US Masters first round leader Charley Hoffman who shot a 65 on day one

Charley Hoffman takes a four shot lead into the second round of the Masters, something no-one has done since 1955 when Jack Burke junior achieved the feat.

Hoffman also birdied all of the par threes at Augusta National, only the third time this has happened in Masters history.

The only top-10 finish Hoffman has had in 22 major starts was aT-9 at 2015 Masters, when he was in the final group with Jordan Spieth – the eventual winner.

Hoffman put together his opening round 65 with a full compliment of Titleist equipment, including a mixed set of irons, two hybrids and the new Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver

Titleist 917D2, 8.5˚, UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT6F5 shaft

Fairway Wood

Titleist 915F, 13.5˚, UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT8F5 shaft

Hybrids

Titleist 915Hd, 17.5˚, Fujikura Motore Speeder HB 8.8X TS shaft

Titleist 913Hd, 20, Fujikura Motore Speeder HB 9.8X TS shaft

Irons

Titleist 716 AP2 (5), Titleist 714 MB (6-9), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105X (5 iron), Nippon N.S. Pro Prototype X-Flex (6-9) shafts.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM5, 46˚ and 50˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Prototype X-Flex

Titleist Vokey Prototype, 56˚, Nippon N.S. Pro WV125 shaft

Titleist Vokey SM6, 60˚ M Grind, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

Putter

Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 (prototype)

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1