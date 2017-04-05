Curtis Luck is only 20 years old and still an amateur, but the future looks very bright for the Australian

Why Curtis Luck Could Be The Surprise Package at The Masters

I must admit, I wasn’t too familiar with Curtis Luck before I arrived at Augusta National for the 2017 US Masters.

I knew he’d won the 2016 US Amateur, beating the USA’s Brad Dalke 6&4 in the championship match, but that was about the extent of it. After following him during Masters practice, though, I’m convinced he could be golf’s next star.

The first thing that strikes you about the 20-year-old from Perth, who plans to turn professional on the Monday after The Masters, is his demeanour. He’s relaxed, he’s outgoing and he strides around the course with an obvious air of self-confidence.

By no means should that be misconstrued as arrogance. He was laughing and joking with Rory McIlroy and clearly wasn’t intimidated by his presence. By contrast, he seemed to revel in it. That level of comfort bodes well for him making an instant impact at the top table.

The second thing you notice is his driving, both in terms of approach and execution. First and foremost, he’s aggressive. He bombed one down the right side of the 7th hole when most other players I watched hit 3-wood, and casually flipped a wedge onto the green from the short grass.

He’s both long and straight. I watched him for four holes and he didn’t miss a fairway. On two of those holes – the 8th and the 9th – he was only marginally behind Rory McIlroy, a man who currently averages almost 319 yards off the tee.

McIlroy himself was clearly impressed with Luck.