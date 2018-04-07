The University of Texas senior played 36 holes in four-over-par at the 2018 US Masters to secure the Silver Cup

Doug Ghim Secures Low-Amateur Honours At 2018 Masters

Doug Ghim secured low-amateur honours in the 2018 US Masters by being the only non-professional to make the 36-hole cut at Augusta National.

Ghim, a senior at the University of Texas, secured his place in the tournament by finishing runner-up to Doc Redman in last year’s US Amateur.

He will receive the Silver Cup – one of a number of trophies awarded for various achievements at The Masters – in the Butler Cabin on Sunday evening.

Ghim eagled the 13th and 18th on Thursday en route to a level-par 72, before a four-over-par 76 on Friday saw him through to the weekend with one shot to spare.

“I fought, I did everything I could to make sure I didn’t get down on myself because that’s what this golf course wants you to do,” said Ghim.

“I felt like I did the best I could to stay focused, stay positive and just try to stick it through.”

Ghim was five-over-par with three holes remaining, but found a timely birdie two on the par-3 16th before parring 17 and 18.

“That putt on 16 was huge,” he said. “That thing was kind of motoring, but it hit dead centre. It was a big relief to be four-over instead of five heading into the last two holes.”

Ghim completed 36 holes in five fewer shots than Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, the world’s number-one amateur, and Redman – the man who defeated him in the US Amateur.

The American has been one of collegiate golf’s best players over the last few years. Last year, he was selected for the Arnold Palmer Cup and Walker Cup, and was named in Golfweek’s All-American First Team. He was also crowned Big 12 (the University of Texas’s conference) Player of the Year.

In the 2017 Walker Cup, in which America defeated GB&I 19-7, Ghim won four points from a possible four to solidify his reputation as one of the game’s bright young stars.

The other three amateurs in the 2018 Masters field – Yuxin Lin, Matt Parziale and Amateur Champion Harry Ellis – all finished outside the top 80 in the 87-man field.