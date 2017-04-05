World No.1 Dustin Johnson is hopeful of participating in the 2017 Masters despite suffering a 'serious fall' in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon

Dustin Johnson doubt for Masters after ‘serious fall’

World No.1 Dustin Johnson is hopeful of participating in the 2017 US Masters despite suffering a ‘serious fall’ in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson, who has won his last three PGA Tour events, slipped down the stairs at his rented house near the golf course.

He landed on his lower back and is said to be in serious discomfort.

Augusta National was closed for the day shortly after 1pm as serious storms descended on the area.

Shortly afterwards, Johnston returned to his accommodation for the week, where the freak accident occurred.

He has been put on a course of anti-inflammatories and has begun a programme of icing.

He was due to appear at the Golf Association of America’s annual awards on Wednesday evening, but doctors have advised he rests at home and stays immobile.

One positive is that Johnson is scheduled to tee off tomorrow afternoon – at 2.30pm local time – rather than tomorrow morning.

His agent, David Winkle, released the following statement:

“At roughly 3:00pm today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home.

“He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

Johnson was forced to pull out of the 2012 Masters after suffering a back injury while lifting a jet-ski.

If he’s unable to play on Thursday, he’ll be the fourth World No.1 to miss a Major Championship, following Rory McIlroy (2015 Open), Greg Norman (1988 Open Championship) and Tiger Woods (2008 Open and USPGA Championship and 2014 Masters).

Attend The 2018 Masters with Your Golf Travel – visit yourgolftravel.com/us-masters Experiences including flights, hotels & tickets are available. Nick Bonfield travelled to the 2017 Masters courtesy of Your Golf Travel.