The world's number one has a range of Adidas polos to select from this week. This is what he will be wearing and how you can buy them for yourself! By Lewis Blain

Dustin Johnson US Masters Outfits 2018

The world number one Dustin Johnson will kick-start his 2018 majors campaign by wearing the Adidas Ultimate365 Polo range across all four days at the US Masters.

Johnson missed last year’s Masters with a back injury but is back this time around!

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Round One – Thursday

When the 33-year-old steps onto the first tee on Thursday he will be in the hi-res green with collegiate navy trim Heather Polo from the Ultimate365 collection.

This collection of polo shirts offers the golfer the right amount of breathability, stretch, drape and weight along with moisture management and material that gives UPF 50+ protection from the sun.

These have been designed following consultation with golfers all across the world, with comfort the key goal.

Renowned as one of the best, and furthest, drivers on tour these polos give Johnson the mobility he needs to smash down the fairway.

Round Two – Friday

His second round at Augusta will feature the Ultimate365 Heather Stripe Polo in collegiate nave and aero green.

Buy Now: Ultimate 365 Heather Block Polo Shirt for £49.95 at Adidas Golf

Round Three – Saturday

DJ will go back to the plain Heather design should he make the cut, this time he will wear it in collegiate navy.

Round Four – Sunday

Will the number one be in contention on Sunday? He will be wearing the Ultimate365 Rugby Stripe Polo in collegiate navy and aero green. Could we see the green jacket presented over this polo?

Buy Now: Adidas Ultimate 365 Rugby Polo Shirt for £44.95 at Adidas Golf

Get the complete look at http://www.adidas.com/us/dustin_johnson

To keep up to date with everything happening at the US Masters keep checking the Golf Monthly website and social media channels.