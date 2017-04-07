For the over-50s in the 2017 Masters field, Fred Couples led from the front in yesterday’s first round, as he so often does.

Fred Couples Leads Senior Challenge at Masters, Again

Fred Couples, 57 years old and the US Masters champ of 1992, shot 73, one over par, yesterday to share 19th place on the leaderboard gong into today’s second round.

Today will be Couples’ 120th Masters round, placing him 10th on the all-time list, ahead of Doug Ford (119 rounds) and six behind Tommy Aaron (126). Another steady performance today will secure two more rounds for the PGA Tour Champions star over the weekend. That should not surprise anyone; in his previous 31 Masters starts dating back to 1983, Couples has only missed the cut three times.

Related: Masters Day 1 Highlights

Larry Mize, 58, shot 74, two over par yesterday. It is 30 years since Augusta-born Mize won the 1987 Masters and he will be hoping to make the cut for the 20th time today, in his 34th Masters appearance.

A shot further back is another golfer playing his 34th Masters, Germany’s Bernhard Langer, 59, who shot 75, three-over-par to take a share of 41st place.

Continues below