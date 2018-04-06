The four-time major winner looks a different man on the greens in 2018 compared to the last few seasons

How Rory McIlroy Turned His Putting Around

Rory McIlroy is without a major championship victory since 2014 and there’s been one thing letting him down in the years since – putting.

The Northern-Irishman looks to complete the grand slam this week at The Masters and is heavily fancied having looked an entirely different man on the greens in recent weeks.

So how did Rory McIlroy turn his putting around?

Well, having missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in March, McIlroy was a lowly 124th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistics, having ranked 140th in 2017.

On the Monday after the Valspar, McIlroy met Brad Faxon for some help on the greens. Faxon, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, is considered one of the best putters in recent history.

Faxon, who is now a PGA Tour Champions player as well as a Fox Sports analyst, also helped Gary Woodland earlier this season prior to his Waste Manegement Phoenix Open victory.

McIlroy has been working with putting guru Phil Kenyon for the last two years but it’s unsure if the pair remain together.