While Sky may have full live coverage of all four days, you’ll still be able to watch the live action from the Masters at the weekend on the BBC

How To Watch The Masters

Sky contract customers

Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports 4 HD channel from 7pm from Thursday 6th to Saturday 8th April, and from 6pm on Sunday 9th with additional live coverage of the final round on Sky Sports 1 from 7pm.

Sky Sports will also provide live coverage of the Par 3 Contest on its Sky Sports 4 HD channel from 7:30pm on Wednesday 5th April. A comprehensive further line-up of Masters coverage, analysis and films will be available throughout the week on Sky Sports 4 HD for the duration of the tournament.

Featured group coverage will cover the early action and two of the morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, available from 2.15pm on the Sky Sports red button, Sky Sports Xtra and Sky Sports iPad app.

Sky Sports may now hold the main live TV rights in the UK, but there is still scope to enjoy some or all of the Masters on TV if you’re not a Sky Sports contract customer.

Sky non-contract customers

SkySports.com will broadcast free coverage through Amen Corner, with a live feed from 3.45pm-7pm on each day during the first two rounds.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to treat yourself for a day or a week, you can open a NowTV account and buy a Sky Sports day or week pass for £6.99 or £10.99 respectively (limited offer prices), which will give you full coverage of all seven Sky Sports channels on any supported device.

Buy online at nowtv.com/sports via your PC or Mac with further information here on how to buy, and what devices are supported.

BBC



While some think the BBC now has no Masters TV rights, this is not true, and indeed, there will still be live coverage on the BBC on Saturday and Sunday evenings. The full BBC schedule is as follows…

TV coverage:

Wednesday 05 April – Masters Preview – BBC Two – 23:15 – 23:45

Friday 07 April – Golf: Masters Highlights – BBC Two – 19:00 – 20:00

Saturday 08 April – Golf: Masters Highlights – 13:00 – 14:00

Saturday 08 April – Golf: The Masters (Live) – 19:30 – 00:00

Sunday 09 April – Golf: The Masters (Live) – 18:30 – 00:00

Radio 5 live coverage:

Thursday 06 April 2017 – The Masters – 21:00 -2 2:00

Friday 07 April 2017 – The Masters – 21:00 – 22:00

Saturday 08 April 2017 – The Masters – 21:00 – 01-00

Sunday 09 April 2017 – The Masters – 20:00 – 01-00