Augusta National unveiled its new Masters merchandise shop... and it's huge!

Inside Augusta National’s Incredible New Masters Shop

Last year, Augusta National unveiled an incredible state-of-the-art press building which was hailed as one of sports finest.

And this year the Masters host has revealed a new merchandise shop, and it’s equally impressive.

The new state-of-the-art shop features twice the floor space as the old one and is located between the first fairway and driving range.

The project to knock the previous shop down and build the new one took just 20 weeks.

A larger concession area has been built where the old press building was housed.