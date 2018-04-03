Augusta National unveiled its new Masters merchandise shop... and it's huge!
Inside Augusta National’s Incredible New Masters Shop
Last year, Augusta National unveiled an incredible state-of-the-art press building which was hailed as one of sports finest.
And this year the Masters host has revealed a new merchandise shop, and it’s equally impressive.
The new state-of-the-art shop features twice the floor space as the old one and is located between the first fairway and driving range.
The project to knock the previous shop down and build the new one took just 20 weeks.
A larger concession area has been built where the old press building was housed.
The new shop features 385 mannequins including a dog mannequin. The store caters for all!
There are also 64 tills to ensure patrons can get in and out quicker – the previous store regularly had a queue of around 2 hours to get into.
Augusta say that hats are the most popular sales item and there are 125 different styles on the Headwear Wall throughout the shop.
Some of the more interesting items on sale for this year include: Gnomes dressed in caddie jumpsuits, infant caddie jumpsuit onesies, Masters playing cards, pyjama pants, hoodies, vintage signage, coasters and temperature-controlled cups.
The 2018 Masters gets underway on Thursday as Sergio Garcia defends the title he won in dramatic fashion last year.
The Spaniard defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win his first major title in his 74th attempt.
This year, Rory McIlroy heads into the tournament as favourite after recently winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Tiger Woods makes his first major start since 2015 and is in good form himself having recorded a 12th-5th-2nd in a three week stretch on the PGA Tour.
Other players highly fancied include Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.
