Jim Furyk will be wearing his Game Golf stat tracking device during The Masters Par 3 contest, hoping to learn some more about his game ahead of Thursday's opening round

Ahead of the first round of The Masters on Thursday, the annual Par 3 contest gives the competitors a chance to sharpen up their short games in a relaxed environment.

Competing alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the 2015 Par 3 contest will be American Jim Furyk, who has announced that he will be wearing his Game Golf device for the tournament’s family day of fun.

The 2003 US Open champion has twice finished in fourth place at Augusta National, but will be hoping to use the stat tracking device to improve his chances and enable him to go even better this time around.

Furyk used his Game Golf device during last year’s Par 3 Contest when he kicked off his round with two birdies in a row en-route to shooting a three-under-par 24.

No doubt he will be hoping to use his stats to post some equally impressive figures this time around.

As the only wearable tracking device approved by both the R&A and the USGA for use in competition, Furyk will be using Game Golf to help understand more about his own game, and to share his round with the public so they can compare themselves against his scores.

Game Golf is available for £159.95 from Mailordergolf.com and Golfonline.co.uk.