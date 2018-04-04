The 2015 Masters champion wants the par-5 13th at Augusta made longer to benefit the shorter hitters

Jordan Spieth Hopes The 13th At Augusta Gets Lengthened

Augusta National has gone through numerous changes over the years, mostly in the form of lengthening the course.

Tiger Woods and his long hitting two decades ago meant golf courses at Tour level had to be “Tiger Proofed” and Augusta followed suit.

The Masters course measured 6,985 off the backs in 2000 and 18 years later is some 500 yards longer at 7,435.

There has been talk of the 510 yard par-5 13th being increased in length, partly down to Bubba Watson after he took it over the corner in 2014 and hit a pitching wedge into the green.

Augusta National bought land behind the 12th green and 13th tee off of neighbouring Augusta Country Club last year for a price rumoured to be around the $27m mark, and 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth wants the hole to be lengthened.

“I would hope it would be lengthened. Personally,” he said on Tuesday in his pre-tournament press conference.

In a time where driving distance on Tour has come under huge scrutiny, it seems odd for a player who isn’t considered one of the longest to be so open for a classic golf course to be lengthened.

However, the three-time major winner clearly feels that lengthening the hole will actually help out the shorter hitters.

“To take away certain players being able to cut off a lot of the hole and require pretty much everyone to hit it around the same line.

