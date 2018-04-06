Jordan Spieth Leads The US Masters... Again - he has not been having the best of years, but Spieth just loves Augusta National



Jordan Spieth Leads The US Masters… Again

He may not have been having the best 2018 season, but Jordan Spieth just loves the US Masters at Augusta National.

Only a bogey on the 18th stopped him disappearing into the distance, seven birdies and an eagle leading to a first round of 66.

He is now two shots clear of Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar and very much odds on to win his second Green Jacket.

Level par through seven holes his round came alive with an eagle at the par-5 8th and then came a remarkable run of five consecutive birdies from 13 to 17, the first time he has birdied five holes in a row in a Major.

Spieth has an incredible career record at Augusta, three top 2 finishes from four starts, including of course a win in 2015.

But, we must all remember his collapse in the final round in 2016, when Danny Willett took advantage to win.

“It was one of the top three round I have had at Augusta” Said Spieth “I will try and shoot three under tomorrow and try to stay ahead of the field.”

“The bogey save on 18 was huge, it was one of my shots of the day.”

Beware the Injured Golfer

Wherever Tony Finau finishes at the 2018 US Masters he is unlikely to ever forget it.

Wednesday evening he hit a hole in one on the 6th hole of the Par-3 contest, while on Thursday evening, riding on the back of 6 birdies, he is just two shots off Jordan Spieth’s lead after shooting a four-under-par 68.

Of course there is a massive piece missing from that story, following his hole-in-one he slipped celebrating and dislocated, then reset, his ankle – but following a couple of trips to the hospital on Thursday morning he confirmed he would tee it up.

He will be glad he did, bogeying the 1st wasn’t a great start, but the longest hitter on tour took advantage of his length by birding all four of the par 5s.

He revealed after the round that he didn’t get much sleep on Wednesday night, but when he realised he could play decided “To have some fun” it certainly seemed to work for him

Garcia’s Unwanted Masters Achievement

Perhaps the biggest story of the day was an extraordinary 15th hole played by defending Masters Champion Sergio Garcia.

Having hit his 2nd into the water on the par-5 15th, he then managed to put four more balls into the drink as he clocked up a 13, the worst score ever recorded on that particular hole and the joint worst score ever on a hole in Masters history.

The onlooking crowds were in shock at what was unfolding in front of them – it was more Tin Cup than real life, and everyone at Augusta hopes to see Garcia shoot a better round on Friday.

Rory Scrambles To Break 70

Rory McIlroy needs to win the US Masters to complete the grand slam of Major victories.

He certainly has the bit between his teeth this year shooting four birdies and just one bogey to shoot a 69 and he is just three shots behind Spieth.

However what was most impressive with Rory was that he scrambled for par on several occasions, especially on 16, 17 and 18, those three well holed putts for par could be massive come Sunday evening.

Lurking Big Names

Other than Garcia all the big names are in the hunt, Matt Kuchar at four under is looking for his first Major, while Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler all shot under par scores and will be hoping for a big Friday.

