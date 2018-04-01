2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth has been kitted out in Under Armour gear for the 2018 Masters, take a look at what he will be wearing. By Lewis Blain.
Jordan Spieth US Masters 2018 Outfits
It is US Masters week and Jordan Spieth has a green jacket and two runner-up finishes to his name, he needs to play in style around Augusta National. These are the outfits he will be wearing this week and how you can purchase them yourself:
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Round One – Thursday
The 2015 Masters champion will be wearing the navy Threadborne Polo for his opening round at Augusta this year.
Under Armour’s Threadborne range has Microthread technology in the fabric so it can dry faster, and it won’t stick to you, make you chafe and it stretches without absorbing sweat.
- Buy Now: Under Armour Threadbourne Polo for £55.00 at Under Armour
Accompanying that will be the white Matchplay Tapered Trousers
While he will wear a pair of his own signature shoes, the ‘Spieth 2’ which are also available at American Golf.
The Spieth 2 shoe is breathable and with the 100% GORE-TEX® waterproof fabric which keeps you dry.
TPU fibres are woven into the upper for lightweight support and comfort.
Its rotational spikes offer lockdown traction in every direction to keep that grip out on the course.
You can read more on the Under Armour Spieth 2 shoes!
In terms of accessories, he will wear the navy braided belt on the opening day while he will wear his own branded glove across all four days.
- Buy Now: Under Armour Braided Belt 2.0 for £30.00 at Under Armour
- Buy Now: Under Armour Spieth Tour Glove for £22.00 at Under Armour
Round Two – Friday
For his second round, Spieth will wear another polo from the Threadbourne range – the blue Limitless polo.
This will be matched by a pair of navy Matchplay tapered trousers.
The braided belt features again, as do his own-branded glove and shoe – the ‘Spieth 2.’
Round Three – Saturday
If he makes the weekend at Augusta, he will adorn the Boundless polo from the Threadborne range.
The former world number one will wear a rhino grey coloured pair of Play CGI taper trousers with the blue light blue striped polo.
Again, this will be accompanied by a white braided belt and two own-branded accessories in the glove and the ‘Spieth 2’ shoe.
Round Four – Sunday
Will he be contending on Sunday? This is what he will be wearing if he is.
Completing the week with another from the Threadbourne collection, the 24-year-old will wear the black and grey Infinite polo.
The white Matchplay tapered trousers will come out again on the final day.
A black braided belt is one of three accessories – the other two are his Spieth Tour Glove and his Spieth 2 shoe.
