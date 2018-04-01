2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth has been kitted out in Under Armour gear for the 2018 Masters, take a look at what he will be wearing. By Lewis Blain.

Jordan Spieth US Masters 2018 Outfits

It is US Masters week and Jordan Spieth has a green jacket and two runner-up finishes to his name, he needs to play in style around Augusta National. These are the outfits he will be wearing this week and how you can purchase them yourself:

Round One – Thursday

The 2015 Masters champion will be wearing the navy Threadborne Polo for his opening round at Augusta this year.

Under Armour’s Threadborne range has Microthread technology in the fabric so it can dry faster, and it won’t stick to you, make you chafe and it stretches without absorbing sweat.

Accompanying that will be the white Matchplay Tapered Trousers

While he will wear a pair of his own signature shoes, the ‘Spieth 2’ which are also available at American Golf.

The Spieth 2 shoe is breathable and with the 100% GORE-TEX® waterproof fabric which keeps you dry.

TPU fibres are woven into the upper for lightweight support and comfort.

Its rotational spikes offer lockdown traction in every direction to keep that grip out on the course.

You can read more on the Under Armour Spieth 2 shoes!

In terms of accessories, he will wear the navy braided belt on the opening day while he will wear his own branded glove across all four days.

Round Two – Friday

For his second round, Spieth will wear another polo from the Threadbourne range – the blue Limitless polo.

This will be matched by a pair of navy Matchplay tapered trousers.

The braided belt features again, as do his own-branded glove and shoe – the ‘Spieth 2.’