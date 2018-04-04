The Englishman spoke about last year's tournament where he came agonisingly close to a first Green Jacket

Justin Rose: “I Did Everything Right Last Year”

Justin Rose came so close to adding a Green Jacket to his US Open trophy and Olympic Gold Medal last year at Augusta.

The current world number five lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff after missing a birdie putt on the final hole, and he’s come close numerous times in the past two.

Like in 2015 where he finished on a score of -14. A score that would have won all but three of the last 20 Masters tournaments (and tied Charl Schwartzel in 2011).

The problem for Rose that year was Jordan Spieth, who set a record of -18. Although the Englishman, despite acknowledging he was some way back of Spieth, pinpointed a couple of crucial moments from that year.

“I think I watched 2015 a couple of times just because I really liked the way I was swinging the club.

“And that Sunday I was really ‑‑ I finished four back of Jordan. Obviously he had a record‑setting performance being 18‑under. My score of 14‑under was good enough to win many championships here in the past, so I take a lot of confidence from that.

“But there were a couple key moments in that round, too. I hit a great shot into 6 that kind of hit a foot short, rolled back down. So a birdie potentially turned into a bogey there and didn’t up‑and‑down it from the front right at No. 8.

“Just a couple really key momentum changes. But I felt like I was ‑‑ even though I finished four back, I was really close there to being able to put a bit more pressure on Jordan on that occasion.”

That was Rose’s first runner-up finish at Augusta, after previous top 8s and top 5s. He would come even closer two years later – last year when he finished 2nd alone to Sergio Garcia.

The problem that day – fate? It was two-time Masters champion Seve Ballesteros’ birthday and it was also his younger compatriot Sergio Garcia’s greatest chance to join Seve and Olazabal as Green Jacket winners.

Garcia was in the best place he’d ever been – engaged to his now-wife Angela Akins and feeling happy and confident, and Justin Rose acknowledges that there isn’t much more he could have done to edge past Garcia.

