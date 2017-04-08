Justin Rose What’s In The Bag

Justin Rose used a mix of TaylorMade clubs at Augusta National for the 2017 US Masters.

The 2016 Olympic champion was using a 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver and the original TaylorMade M2 fairway wood in a 15° head at the top end of his bag.

Rose was looking to become the first European in history to win both the US Open and US Masters, having already won the US Open at Merion back in 2013.

Rose was also looking to join Ben Hogan as the only golfers to win a major at Augusta National, home of the US Masters, and Merion Golf Club.

Rose’s US Masters bag was then rounded out by a prototype TaylorMade Arc1 Tour putter with a Flat Cat Svelte putter grip and the TaylorMade TP5x ball.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft.

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Matrix 8M3 Black Tie X-Flex shaft.

Irons: TaylorMade P-750 Tour Proto (3-iron) and TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB (4-PW) with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°) with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts and (56° and 60°) with KBS Hi-Rev 135X shaft

Putter: TaylorMade Arc1 Tour putter

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Lamkin