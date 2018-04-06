As we head into the second round on Friday at Augusta, we take a look at how the cut is looking for the weekend and who may be in danger on missing out on the chance to challenge for the Green Jacket

Masters Cut Prediction

Currently +7

All that hype leading up to the 2018 Masters and our focus quickly changes from who’s going to win, to who’s going to miss the cut – and there are some big names at the wrong end of the leaderboard.

One of those who looks set to miss out is defending champion Sergio Garcia, who endured a horrible return to Augusta, specifically the par-5 15th where he dumped five balls in the water and racked up a 13. Whatever happens on Friday, he won’t be the only big name to miss the cut.

Related: US Masters Leaderboard

The Cut Rule At Augusta

The Masters has a unique cut rule where the top 50 scores including ties, or any player within 10 strokes of the lead, qualifies for the weekend – a ruling that came into force in 2013.

From 1957-1961, it was low 40 and ties. From 1962-2012, it was low 44 and those within 10 strokes of the leader.

Back to this year’s tournament, heading into Friday and +4 would be the cut line, but a lot can happen over one round, and a lot probably will with scoring set to be tough. Overnight leader Jordan Spieth doubled the first and in tough conditions the cut line will be a hard one to predict throughout the course of the day.

However, and before Friday’s action began, other players who could find themselves battling to stay around include Australian favourite Jason Day and Garcia’s compatriot John Rahm, both of whom shot 3-over-par 75s in round one. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods recovered from finding water on the par-3 12th – where it looked like he’d slump to +4 – to save bogey, and went on to post a battling 73.