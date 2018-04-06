Masters Cut Prediction

As we head into the second round on Friday at Augusta, we take a look at how the cut is looking for the weekend and who may be in danger on missing out on the chance to challenge for the Green Jacket

Currently +7

All that hype leading up to the 2018 Masters and our focus quickly changes from who’s going to win, to who’s going to miss the cut – and there are some big names at the wrong end of the leaderboard.

One of those who looks set to miss out is defending champion Sergio Garcia, who endured a horrible return to Augusta, specifically the par-5 15th where he dumped five balls in the water and racked up a 13. Whatever happens on Friday, he won’t be the only big name to miss the cut.

The Cut Rule At Augusta

The Masters has a unique cut rule where the top 50 scores including ties, or any player within 10 strokes of the lead, qualifies for the weekend – a ruling that came into force in 2013.

From 1957-1961, it was low 40 and ties. From 1962-2012, it was low 44 and those within 10 strokes of the leader.

Back to this year’s tournament, heading into Friday and +4 would be the cut line, but a lot can happen over one round, and a lot probably will with scoring set to be tough. Overnight leader Jordan Spieth doubled the first and in tough conditions the cut line will be a hard one to predict throughout the course of the day.

Sergio Garcia’s 13 at the par-5 15th left him a mountain to climb just to make the cut at Augusta [Getty Images]

However, and before Friday’s action began, other players who could find themselves battling to stay around include Australian favourite Jason Day and Garcia’s compatriot John Rahm, both of whom shot 3-over-par 75s in round one. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods recovered from finding water on the par-3 12th – where it looked like he’d slump to +4 – to save bogey, and went on to post a battling 73.

