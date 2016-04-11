Masters winning clubs: Danny Willett in the bag

Check out Danny Willett's Masters winning clubs, which included two utility irons inside a Masters-themed Tour bag

England’s Danny Willett became the first Brit to slide on the coveted Green Jacket since the great Sir Nick Faldo 20 years ago.

The man from Sheffield secured a three-shot win over defending champion Jordan Spieth using a full compliment of Callaway clubs and ball, including the XR 16 driver, which features Boeing-inspired raised sections on the crown to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Willett was one of only two players without a bogey all day, with both he and compatriot Paul Casey firing a flawless round of 67 on Sunday. The man from Sheffield became the 50th different player to win the Masters.

Willett on his XR 16 driver: “I did a lot of testing with it over the winter and I didn’t hit too many balls with it before it went straight in the bag. The new XR technology did exactly what the Callaway Tour Reps said it would do. It gave me a little more ball speed and helped me control my ball flight. So it was a win-win.”

Willett also used two Callaway XR 16 fairway woods and the new Callaway Apex Pro 16 irons, which feature three weight ports in the back of the clubhead. In the long irons, two tungsten weights in these ports lower the CG and make it easier for golfers to get the ball in the air.

Moving up to the mid-irons, the tungsten is replaced with steel and the most lofted irons have all three slots left hollow to make it easier to control trajectory and ball flight.

Willett’s participation in this year’s Masters was in doubt with his wife Nicole expecting their first child on April 10th – Masters Sunday. But she gave birth the week before, enabling Willett to tee it up and win his first major title, incredibly on her 28th birthday.

Danny Willett’s Masters-winning gear

Driver: Callaway XR 16, 10.5°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 60X shaft

Fairway Woods: Callaway XR 16, 15° and 19°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W-Series 70X and 80X shaft

Utility Irons: Callaway Apex UT 21° and 24°,True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shafts

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 16 (5-9), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shaft

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 wedges 47°, 54° and 58°, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shaft

Putter: Odyssey Versa WBW #1W

Ball: Callaway SR3

Footwear: FootJoy DryJoys Casual

