American Mark O'Meara has decided to end his Masters career 20 years after landing the Green Jacket at Augusta National

O’Meara Calls Time On Glittering Masters Career

Mark O’Meara has called time on his Augusta National career 20 years after landing his first and only Green Jacket.

O’Meara, who holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd green in 1998 to finish one clear of David Duval and Fred Couples, shot rounds of 78 and 81 to miss the cut by ten – his third consecutive US Masters missed cut.

In commentary, Sky’s Butch Harmon suggested O’Meara would call it a day after his second round. The pair had spoken the week before in Houston, with O’Meara questioning whether he could be competitive anymore.

“That was it for me – I’m done,” the American said shortly after his round.

“It’s a tough golf course when you’re 61. I hit it OK. Today I struggled a little bit. Didn’t hit a lot of greens in regulation. Didn’t putt well. Didn’t make a birdie.

“I knew coming into the week this was likely going to be my last Masters.”

The 16-time PGA Tour champion said he’ll continue to tee it up on the Champions Tour.

O’Meara played in 34 Masters Tournaments, but one stands head and shoulders above the other 33.

“I count my blessings that 20 years ago I got fortunate to make a putt on the 18th hole to win The Masters,” he said.

“I’ve been very blessed to have been a very small, small part of the unbelievable tradition here at the Masters Tournament. To have Tiger Woods put the Green Jacket on me in 1998… I couldn’t have asked for any more than that.

“I don’t want to come out if I don’t feel like I have a chance to play on the weekend. It’s time to move aside.”

O’Meara will remain an important strand of the fabric of the tournament, and will no doubt return next year to attend the Champions’ Dinner and participate in the Par 3 Content.

It also remains to be seen if any other past champions decide to call it a day before next year’s event. Ian Woosnam, for example, has missed ten consecutive cuts and hasn’t finished inside the top 40 this millennium.