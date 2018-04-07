The weather may have been wet and grey, but the golf was some of the best you will ever see on any round at the Masters
Patrick Reed And Rory McIlroy Set For Masters Sunday Showdown
On a day when the sky was leaden grey and the forecast was for thunderstorms, it was the shining light provided by the golfers of the 2018 US Masters that will be most remembered on an incredible Saturday at Augusta National.
Patrick Reed started the day two shots clear, but by the 7th his lead was gone as a charging Rory McIlroy had got to nine under alongside him – but then there were fireworks!
An inspired charge of three birdies and an eagle from 8 to 13 put Reed back in control and four shots clear – then there was the drama of a chipped in eagle on 15 and he was suddenly five shots clear!
A bogey on 16 for Reed and a late birdie for McIlroy means that the pair are split by just three shots going into the final day.
Rory’s front nine charge was the talk of the course, through 8 holes he was 9 under par having chipped in for eagle, he didn’t birdie another hole until the 15th where he got to double figures under par for the first time.
Rory gave himself a great chance for Sunday with a massive birdie putt on 18 and he will have a huge amount of support on Sunday from the galleries at Augusta.
Other Great Rounds Of The Day
Rickie Fowler, a sensational round of 65 with five birdies and an eagle with no dropped shots, meant he is nine under par and very much in the hunt.
Jon Rahm catapulted himself up the leader board also with a 65, which took him from two to eight-under-par. Five birdies and an eagle and no dropped shots mean Spain have someone to cheer on Sunday.
Only a three-putt on 18 stopped Tommy Fleetwood also shooting a 65, he did manage to put himself into the mix elevating himself form level par to six under.
Spieth And Johnson Miss Out On The Birdiefest
There was disappointment for the big pairing of Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, while there were huge crowds following them expecting fireworks they lost the leaders as they struggled to make birdies and made several mistakes around the course to both only shoot one under par.
Cannot Wait Until Sunday
If Masters Sunday is anything like the rest of the past week, then we are in for an absolute treat. The Augusta National has looked superb all week and for once the world’s very best golfers are all over the leaderboard.
