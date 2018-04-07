The weather may have been wet and grey, but the golf was some of the best you will ever see on any round at the Masters

Patrick Reed And Rory McIlroy Set For Masters Sunday Showdown

On a day when the sky was leaden grey and the forecast was for thunderstorms, it was the shining light provided by the golfers of the 2018 US Masters that will be most remembered on an incredible Saturday at Augusta National.

Patrick Reed started the day two shots clear, but by the 7th his lead was gone as a charging Rory McIlroy had got to nine under alongside him – but then there were fireworks!

An inspired charge of three birdies and an eagle from 8 to 13 put Reed back in control and four shots clear – then there was the drama of a chipped in eagle on 15 and he was suddenly five shots clear!

A bogey on 16 for Reed and a late birdie for McIlroy means that the pair are split by just three shots going into the final day.