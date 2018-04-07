American Patrick Reed shot a wonderful round of 66 to take command of the US Masters
Patrick Reed Gives Himself A Healthy US Masters Lead
American Patrick Reed shot a wonderful round of 66 to take command of the US Masters as the tournament reached its halfway mark.
Reed shot a 69 in the first round and was three shots behind Jordan Spieth on Friday morning, but he got out of the traps fast with three birdies over the first three holes.
Related: US Masters Leaderboard
A bogey on 4 slowed him up a tad, but three birdies over 7,8 and 9 really rocketed him up and away from the field. And it was a hat-trick of hat-tricks when another three birdies in a row from 13 onwards elevated him to 10 under par. A bogey on 16 dropped him back to nine under par and two shots clear.
“I was not quite as solid with the irons today, but really steady all day with my putter” Said Reed following his second round.
“Through the first two round my putting speed has been really solid.”
“Even if it means not hitting driver I need to hit the fairways, keep the ball in play and then I have the chance to attack.”
Aussie For Company
Reed’s nearest challenger is Australian Marc Leishman who played almost as well as Reed over the tricky Augusta National layout. He also birdied the first three holes and then hit shot of the day on the 15th to set-up an Eagle to get to 7 under. His 67 today means he is two shots clear of Reed and two clear of Henrik Stenson in third.
Gusty Conditions Hamper Scoring
Augusta’s feared gusting winds were in full flow on Friday, early starters struggled with their control – only 16 players managing to shoot under par while six players failed to break 80.
US Masters Leaderboard 2018
Who is leading at Augusta?
US Masters TV Coverage 2018
Sky have the full rights, but you can…
US Masters Golf Betting Tips 2018
Check out who we think we be wearing…
Big Names Lurking
There are some of the world’s best waiting for Reed and Leishman to slip up. Stenson, Open Champion 2016, at five under par, then Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth (seven Majors between them) a shot further back, then World Number One Dustin Johnson and PGA Champion Justin Thomas at three under par. Rule out any of these players at your peril!
Missing The Weekend
The cut mark was five over par and there were not many big names who missed the cut, Tiger Woods battled with his game and conditions to be at Augusta for the Weekend, and Phil Mickelson also made the cut on the mark.
Wet And Wild Saturday Awaits
The weather for Saturday looks… well… interesting as heavy rain is expected from 10am onwards, and hopefully this will be more showers than the potential storm that may sweep in.
Related: US Masters Weather
This means early starters may get the best of the conditions and there is potential that moving day may suit those who have currently haven’t scored as well as the leaders.