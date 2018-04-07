American Patrick Reed shot a wonderful round of 66 to take command of the US Masters



Patrick Reed Gives Himself A Healthy US Masters Lead

American Patrick Reed shot a wonderful round of 66 to take command of the US Masters as the tournament reached its halfway mark.

Reed shot a 69 in the first round and was three shots behind Jordan Spieth on Friday morning, but he got out of the traps fast with three birdies over the first three holes.

A bogey on 4 slowed him up a tad, but three birdies over 7,8 and 9 really rocketed him up and away from the field. And it was a hat-trick of hat-tricks when another three birdies in a row from 13 onwards elevated him to 10 under par. A bogey on 16 dropped him back to nine under par and two shots clear.

“I was not quite as solid with the irons today, but really steady all day with my putter” Said Reed following his second round.

“Through the first two round my putting speed has been really solid.”

“Even if it means not hitting driver I need to hit the fairways, keep the ball in play and then I have the chance to attack.”

Aussie For Company

Reed’s nearest challenger is Australian Marc Leishman who played almost as well as Reed over the tricky Augusta National layout. He also birdied the first three holes and then hit shot of the day on the 15th to set-up an Eagle to get to 7 under. His 67 today means he is two shots clear of Reed and two clear of Henrik Stenson in third.

Gusty Conditions Hamper Scoring

Augusta’s feared gusting winds were in full flow on Friday, early starters struggled with their control – only 16 players managing to shoot under par while six players failed to break 80.